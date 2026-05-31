SoftBank Bets Up to €75 Billion on France in Massive AI Data Center Push

SoftBank is going to invest a massive amount of money to construct data centers in France.

SoftBank Group is making a huge move in AI infrastructure in Europe, with plans to develop and operate a whopping 5 gigawatts of AI data center capacity in France.

The investment, which could reach up to 75 billion euros, is intended to meet surging demand for high-performance computing and position the country as a major European hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to an official release, the first phase of the project will include an initial €45 billion investment. It should deliver 3.1 GW of AI data center capacity in the Hauts-de-France region by the year 2031.

The facilities are planned for Bosquel, Bouchain, and Dunkirk, with SoftBank also eyeing additional sites across the country.

The announcement was made at the Choose France summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. The firm said the investment will expand access to computing power for AI companies, enterprises, cloud providers, public institutions, as well as for research organizations.

Speaking on the Matter, Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank, said:

AI is entering a new era, and the countries that build the infrastructure for this transformation will shape the future of technology, industry and society,” said Masayoshi Son. “SoftBank is proud to make this major commitment to France. With its industrial capabilities, talent base and national ambition, France is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI infrastructure hub in Europe.

The move highlights the growing demand for computing power, while SoftBank also vows to create thousands of high-skilled jobs across engineering, data center development, robotics, operations, maintenance, advanced manufacturing, and more.

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