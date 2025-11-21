Snipers Strike JESSE Token: Buy Nets Over $1.3M in Lightning-Fast Profits

On-chain intelligence layer Bubblemaps reported that a wallet linked to the early trading activity around Base founder Jesse Pollak’s newly launched creator coin executed a buy in the “first second” of the token’s release.

The wallet identified as 0xB102 spent roughly $250,000 to purchase JESSE tokens at the exact moment the contract went live, before Pollak had publicly shared the contract address.

JESSE Token Snipes

According to the latest findings by Bubblemaps, the tokens were then moved to another address, 0x9572, which sold most of the holdings for close to $800,000. This resulted in an estimated profit of about $600,000. Bubblemaps attributed the precision of the trade to the wallet’s ability to detect the token launch at the moment of creation and act instantly, while describing it as a highly efficient snipe executed immediately after the coin’s availability.

Arkham Intelligence separately identified similar early-buying behavior during the same launch. The firm reported that two sniper wallets collectively secured more than $1.3 million in profits during the rollout of Pollak’s token on Base. As part of the launch, 500 million JESSE tokens, which are half of the total supply, were added to a liquidity pool.

Within that same on-chain block, traders using automated tools purchased 261.7 million tokens. Arkham found that the two most profitable wallets earned approximately $707,700 and $619,600, respectively. One of these traders acquired around 7.6% of the token’s supply by spending about $191,000 and paying over $44,000 in priority fees to the Base sequencer to ensure rapid inclusion.

Arkham linked the ability to carry out these same-block purchases to the introduction of flashblocks on Base, a feature that breaks each block into a series of 200-millisecond micro-blocks. Although the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 network maintains two-second block times, flashblocks allow bots to detect a token-deployment transaction as soon as it appears in an early micro-block and immediately submit a high-fee buy order that settles in the next.

This sequence results in both the deployment and the buy being processed within the same full block, enabling highly competitive sniping without access to private mempool information.

Base Layer 2

A July analysis from Galaxy Digital showed that Base had emerged as the most profitable Layer 2 network at the time, after generating an average of $185,291 in daily revenue over the previous six months.

The report credited Base’s EIP-1559-style priority fee model and strong DEX activity for its lead over other rollups. It also noted that the introduction of Flashblocks helped distribute priority fees more evenly across block slots while maintaining overall revenue strength.