Smart money is flowing into BNB Chain, with on-chain data showing over $700,000 invested in new projects within 24 hours.

The network is also experiencing a surge in developer activity and infrastructure improvements, which analysts believe could position it to compete with networks like Base and Solana.

Strong Token Inflows And Increased Activity

Blockchain analytics platform Nansen shared via X that investors have been making “smart money” moves on BNB Chain in the last day. The ecosystem has recorded notable inflows over the period, with several tokens showing positive movement despite some volatility.

STBL led the gains with a 33% increase, attracting $602,000 in new capital, while $BTCB remained steady but added $41,000. WOD continued to trade in the red, yet still drew $22,000. On the other hand, TRAD00R registered a 12% gain with $120,000 in inflows, while PROVE saw a more modest flow of $7,700.

Analysts say that these token movements show a growing belief among traders that the BNB Chain is capable of competing with players like Base and Solana. Elsewhere, statistics indicate that the network is actually running at under 30% of its capacity, which means that there remains unused potential for transaction throughput growth.

The network has also experienced an influx in developer activity, with new dApps, connectors, and AI-powered platforms being deployed across the ecosystem. Infrastructure improvements like Parallel EVM, gasless stablecoin transactions, and MEV protection have helped the platform become more efficient at processing higher volumes of transactions without losing performance.

The current architecture is projected to handle three times more state data while enabling faster block times. Validators have also proposed reducing gas fees from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei, which would lower transaction costs to around $0.005 and rank BNB Chain among the most affordable networks in the industry. Similar measures have proven effective before, with the April 2024 fee cut driving a 75% decline in median costs and a 140% increase in daily transactions.

BNB Price Outlook

Binance Coin (BNB) recently crossed the $1,000 mark, peaking at $1,079 before stabilizing around $1,025. This milestone coincides with a $2.37 billion surge in open interest on BNB futures, which shows greater investor activity.

Meanwhile, RSI hovers between 74 and 81, while the MACD line remains above the signal line, showing strong bullish momentum. However, there are also early signs of divergence suggesting the rally may be entering a more fragile phase.

CZ is already forecasting stellar long-term returns for BNB, but analysts advise that user and developer growth, and consistent smart capital inflows, are more vital for the project’s survival in the near future.