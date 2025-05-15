As much as retail investors are optimistic and see the potential in бitcoin, analysts at the market intelligence platform Santiment believe they are likely to remain small fish in a big pond. This means their investment strategies are likely influenced by the actions of wealthier investors, who are consistently scooping up the available Bitcoin supply.

In the latest market update from Santiment, analysts explained that bitcoin (BTC) is increasingly being integrated into national and corporate financial strategies. This can be traced to U.S. President Donald Trump’s establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

How the Rich Can Shape Crypto’s Future

Since Trump took major steps in positioning the U.S. at the forefront of the crypto revolution, the network has witnessed more institutional adoption and the emergence of supportive policies. Bitcoin is now placed alongside traditional reserves like gold and oil as long-term strategic assets.

Large institutions and ultra-wealthy individuals have been buying BTC, and even the U.S. will no longer sell анъ obtained via legal forfeitures. At the state level, governments are passing laws to allow the use of public funds to buy cryptocurrencies and precious metals. One example is New Hampshire.

In the global corporate sector, Bitcoin-holding companies like the business intelligence entity Strategy and the Japanese hospitality firm Metaplanet have been increasing their BTC bags non-stop. Strategy recently expanded its BTC holdings with a $1.34 billion purchase, while Metaplanet acquired an additional $126 million worth of assets. These firms keep buying BTC regardless of the market’s state.

On the other hand, retail investors have a pattern of taking profits during market rallies. Santiment says this leads to a redistribution of BTC holdings toward institutional buyers and highlights the growing influence of large-scale investors.

Small Fish in a Big Pond

According to Santiment, most retail traders, including miners, cannot resist the urge to take profits to handle life expenses during market rallies. However, the ultra-wealthy can afford to continue to hold and accumulate coins over the long term.

Currently, wallets holding less than $1 million in BTC (less than 10 BTC) account for just 17.5% of the total coins in circulation. Those having at least 10 BTC own over 82% of the supply.

Santiment said addresses holding 10-100 BTC are classified as small institutional investors, while those holding 10-10,000 bitcoins belong to large institutions and liquidity providers. The latter cohort has more than two-thirds of all BTC in circulation. Hence, it is evident that “long-term holders with deep pockets” are taking control of the market.