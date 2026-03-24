SIREN Tanks 70% in a Single Day as ZachXBT and Bubblemaps Sound the Alarm

The AI-focused token operating on the BNB Chain continues with its immense volatility, but this time in the opposite direction.

After charting massive double- and even triple-digit gains for days and weeks, the token has plummeted by over 70% since its March 22 all-time high amid ongoing scrutiny from the community.

SIREN Dumps Hard

CryptoPotato repeatedly reported SIREN’s massive price gains over the past several days. Recall that the token traded at $0.40 by March 10 before it went on an incredible run that culminated in the late hours of March 22 with an all-time high of $3.65.

This sort of rally is highly unexpected and surprising at the moment, given the overall market conditions. The rest of the crypto market struggles to post 2-3-5% weekly gains, while one altcoin, which had a questionable first year of its existence, stole the show and dwarfed all others.

However, this exponential rise reached its (somewhat expected) end in the past 24 hours. The asset has crashed by over 70% since the aforementioned ATH, and now struggles to remain above $1.00. This intense collapse has pushed it from being among the top 40 alts by market cap to outside of the top 80.

It also came just as many users on X speculated that SIREN could be “the biggest scam of 2026.” The general consensus on X is that this pump was an apparent market manipulation by one entity.

The Warnings

Bubblemaps warned yesterday that a single cluster owns almost 50% of SIREN’s supply. At the asset’s peak price, this was worth roughly $1.5 billion, and the analysts added that “this only ends one way” hours before the actual crash took place.

They added that SIREN launched in February 2025 as the “first on-chain AI agent analyst on BNB.” However, it was “largely abandoned” shortly after launch. They also explained when this one cluster of over 200 wallets purchased the tokens (June and February 2025) and dispersed them to 47 addresses.

Although the cluster’s identity remains officially unknown, it has been linked by ZachXBT and others to DWF Labs.

I started graphing the 48.5% SIREN cluster today on BSC and noticed the addresses link to several obscure DWF affiliated tokens onchain (LADYS, RACA, TOMO, etc) — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) March 23, 2026