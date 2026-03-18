SIREN Solidifies Top 100 Spot With 300% Monthly Surge, BTC Stalls at $74K: Market Watch
After the recent volatility that drove bitcoin to a six-week peak at $76,000 and the subsequent retracement, the asset has calmed at around $74,000.
Most larger-cap alts are also quite sluggish on a daily scale, but ETH has managed to defend the $2,300 level, while XRP is above $1.50.
BTC Stands Still at $74K
The primary cryptocurrency initiated an impressive leg up last week that culminated on Friday when it touched $74,000 for the second time in the past 10 days. However, the bears were quick to intercept the move and pushed the asset south by almost four grand toward $70,000, especially on Saturday when the US launched another major attack against Iran.
The asset remained above $70,000 during the weekend, and the bulls returned as the new business week began. They helped bitcoin climb toward $74,000 again, where it faced more resistance but ultimately managed to break through on Tuesday morning.
The leg up drove BTC to its highest price level since early February at $76,000. Nevertheless, bitcoin couldn’t keep rising and dipped to $73,500 later that day. The past 18 hours or so have been less eventful, as BTC has remained sideways at around $74,000, where it currently trades as well.
Its market cap stands at $1.480 trillion, while its dominance over the alts on CG is flat at 56.7%.
SIREN Enters Top 100
Ethereum continues to trade above $2,300 despite a minor slip in the past day. XRP is also slightly in the red, but remains north of $1.50. BNB, TRX, ADA, HYPE, and LINK are with minor gains, while SOL, DOGE, and BCH have posted insignificant losses.
XMR, CC, and SKY have dropped the most from the larger-cap alts, while ZEC is up by 3% to $276. SIREN has entered the top 90 alts by market after another double-digit daily surge. The asset has soared by 300% in the past month. M and KAS follow suit with 10% gains.
The total crypto market cap continues to sit above $2.6 trillion on CG.
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