SIREN Soars 90% Daily to New ATH, BTC Price Loses $70K Support: Weekend Watch

SIREN is by far the top performer today as most altcoins have marked 5-8% declines.

Amid the latest developments and threats on the Middle East war front, bitcoin’s price was rejected at $71,000 yesterday and dipped to a three-week low of around $68,000.

Most altcoins have followed suit, with ETH sliding beneath $2,100, XRP dropping under $1.40, while HYPE has dumped below $40 after a near 5% decline.

BTC’s Multi-Week Low

After a brief dip toward $70,000 last weekend, the primary cryptocurrency went on the offensive as the business week began and jumped to a six-week peak of $76,000 after it finally broke above $74,000. However, its ascent was quickly halted, and it returned to $74,000 by Wednesday.

More volatility ensued before and after the highly anticipated FOMC meeting on that day, with BTC dumping by three grand before the event. It bounced off to $72,000 after the Fed left the rates unchanged. However, Powell’s hawkish words hinting at no rate reductions in 2026 resulted in another leg down for bitcoin to just under $69,000.

Nevertheless, it managed to recover some ground by the end of the week and on Saturday, when it touched $71,000. However, Trump’s latest tirade on the war in Iran sent it south once again during the night, and BTC dipped toward $68,000, where it currently struggles.

SIREN Rockets

Ethereum has dropped by over $300 since its weekly peak at $2,400. Another 3.4% decline in the past 24 hours pushed it to under $2,100 as of now. XRP was rejected at $1.60 and now struggles below $1.40. SOL, ADA, DOGE, BNB, and LINK are also down by 2-4% in the past 24 hours alone.

HYPE is among the poorest performers, losing almost 5% of value to $38. ZEC has dumped by 7%, while AAVE, DOT, and SUI are down by 3-4%.

Although there are a few alts with minor gains, there’s only one that has truly defied the overall market slump – SIREN. The AI-focused cryptocurrency operating on the BNB chain has skyrocketed by 90% in the past day alone to a fresh all-time high of over $1.70.

The total crypto market cap has shed nearly $200 billion since its Wednesday morning high, and is down to $2.430 trillion on CG.