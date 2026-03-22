SIREN Soars 90% Daily to New ATH, BTC Price Loses $70K Support: Weekend Watch
Amid the latest developments and threats on the Middle East war front, bitcoin’s price was rejected at $71,000 yesterday and dipped to a three-week low of around $68,000.
Most altcoins have followed suit, with ETH sliding beneath $2,100, XRP dropping under $1.40, while HYPE has dumped below $40 after a near 5% decline.
BTC’s Multi-Week Low
After a brief dip toward $70,000 last weekend, the primary cryptocurrency went on the offensive as the business week began and jumped to a six-week peak of $76,000 after it finally broke above $74,000. However, its ascent was quickly halted, and it returned to $74,000 by Wednesday.
More volatility ensued before and after the highly anticipated FOMC meeting on that day, with BTC dumping by three grand before the event. It bounced off to $72,000 after the Fed left the rates unchanged. However, Powell’s hawkish words hinting at no rate reductions in 2026 resulted in another leg down for bitcoin to just under $69,000.
Nevertheless, it managed to recover some ground by the end of the week and on Saturday, when it touched $71,000. However, Trump’s latest tirade on the war in Iran sent it south once again during the night, and BTC dipped toward $68,000, where it currently struggles.
SIREN Rockets
Ethereum has dropped by over $300 since its weekly peak at $2,400. Another 3.4% decline in the past 24 hours pushed it to under $2,100 as of now. XRP was rejected at $1.60 and now struggles below $1.40. SOL, ADA, DOGE, BNB, and LINK are also down by 2-4% in the past 24 hours alone.
HYPE is among the poorest performers, losing almost 5% of value to $38. ZEC has dumped by 7%, while AAVE, DOT, and SUI are down by 3-4%.
Although there are a few alts with minor gains, there’s only one that has truly defied the overall market slump – SIREN. The AI-focused cryptocurrency operating on the BNB chain has skyrocketed by 90% in the past day alone to a fresh all-time high of over $1.70.
The total crypto market cap has shed nearly $200 billion since its Wednesday morning high, and is down to $2.430 trillion on CG.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.