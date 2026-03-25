SIREN Rockets by Triple Digits Again Despite Scrutiny, BTC Back to $71K: Market Watch

Bitcoin dipped below $69,000 yesterday amid the ongoing uncertainty on the war front in the Middle East, but managed to rebound by over two grand and now trades around $71,000 once again.

Most larger-cap alts are quite sluggish on a daily scale, aside from XLM and HYPE, both of which have increased by over 5%.

Bitcoin Back to $71K

It was just over a week ago when the primary cryptocurrency was rejected at $76,000, and the subsequent correction drove the asset south hard. Perhaps influenced by the Fed’s decision to keep the rates unchanged or the quickly escalating tension in the Middle East, BTC found itself dipping to $69,000 last Thursday.

Although it bounced to $71,000 over the weekend, it dropped once again after Trump’s latest threats against Iran and especially when the legacy futures markets opened on Sunday evening. Nevertheless, it exploded on Monday when Trump said he will pause all military actions against Iran’s power plants as both parties had reached some sort of a deal.

The Middle Eastern country’s officials denied the POTUS’s claims, and BTC retreated once again. It dropped to $69,000 yesterday but has rebounded to $71,000 as of press time despite more controversial reports on the war front.

Its market cap has climbed back to $1.425 trillion, while its dominance over the alts sits tight at 56.5% on CG.

SIREN Back At It

The most volatile altcoin in the past several days has undoubtedly been SIREN. The AI-focused token exploded to a new all-time high of $3.65 after charting consecutive triple-digit gains, crashed by more than 70% yesterday, and has rocketed by over 100% in the past day again to $2.20 as of press time. All of this despite the growing community scrutiny about its purpose and the holders behind it.

In the meantime, ETH is close to $2,200 after a minor daily increase, BNB has neared $650, while XRP has defended the $1.40 support. SOL is above $90 again, while HYPE has risen by over 6% to more than $40. XLM has gained the most from the larger-caps, reaching $0.18 after an 8% surge.

The total crypto market cap has added around $20 billion in a day and sits close to $2.530 trillion on CG.