SIREN Flies to New ATH Above $3, BTC Price Slipped to a 2-Week Low: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s price correction from Sunday worsened over the past 12 hours as the asset dropped below $67,500 for the first time since March 9 after the latest developments on the Middle East front from the weekend.

Most larger-cap alts have followed suit, posting 2-3% losses within the same timeframe. SIREN, though, continues to operate under its own rules.

BTC Dipped to $67.5K

The previous business week began quite differently for bitcoin. The asset stood around $70,500 after that weekend, but quickly surged past the $74,000 resistance and tapped a six-week peak at $76,000 on Tuesday morning. This impressive rally came to an immediate halt at this point but BTC remained at around $74,000 by Wednesday.

It dropped in the hours leading to the second FOMC meeting of the year to $71,000, rebounded to $72,000 when the Fed expectedly left the rates unchanged, but went downhill once again after Powell’s hawkish speech. The low at the time came at $69,000, but bitcoin managed to rebound past $70,000 over the weekend.

It even touched $71,000 on Sunday morning, but then Trump issued its latest barrage of threats against Iran, and the cryptocurrency plummeted toward $68,000 on most exchanges. The bears took it a step further earlier today, and bitcoin slipped to a two-week low of just under $67,500. It has rebounded to over $68,000 as of press time, but its market cap is down to $1.360 trillion, and its dominance over the alts struggles at 56.4% on CG.

SIREN’s World

The past several days have completely belonged to the AI-focused altcoin operating on the BNB Chain. SIREN has continued to post mind-blowing gains, including another double-digit surge in the past day. It’s up by a whopping 1,230% monthly and marked its latest all-time high at over $3.60 earlier today before retracing to $3.

In contrast, most other larger-cap alts are in the red daily, with ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, HYPE, ADA, and LINK dropping by around 2-3%. XMR is among the few exceptions in the green, but the red wave continues with MNT, SKY, BGB, SUI, and others.

The total crypto market cap continues to struggle to remain above $2.4 trillion on CG, down by $200 billion since last Tuesday’s peak.