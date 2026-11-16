Singapore, Germany Test Privacy-Focused Technology for Cross-Border Payments

The initiative could pave the way for faster, more secure international payments.

Singapore and Germany have managed to conduct a successful test on a cross-border settlement system that could allow central banks across the world to process international transactions without having to directly connect their digital ledgers.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Deutsche Bundesbank announced the results of Project Simbolon on November 16. It demonstrated how cryptographic technology could significantly improve the interoperability between independent financial infrastructures.

The trial included institutions such as DBS, Deutsche Bank, as well as the technology provider Patrior, using wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to settle euro-Singapore dollar foreign exchange transactions.

The Key Component: ZK Proofs

A critical component of the experiment was the us of zero-knowledge proofs, which allow each central bank’s system to verify settlement conditions without necessarily having to reveal underlying private data. It also doesn’t require direct integration of the digital ledger.

The project also used payment-versus-payment settlement. This is designed to ensure that one currency transfer could only be completed if the corresponding transfer was previous finalized.

Beyond reducing foreign exchange settlement risks, researchers also examined exactly how the technology could potentially improve liquidity management for financial institutions that operate across different time zones.

The initiative also builds on a cooperation agreement, which was signed by the two central banks all the way back in November 2025, and contributes to Singapore’s broader efforts to develop tokenized financial markets.

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Now, it’s also worth pointing out that the technology remains in an early testing phase. The findings, however, suggest that future cross-border financial infrastructure may rely on independently operated systems as opposed to a single shared settlement network.