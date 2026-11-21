The intense volatility in the crypto markets continues even during the weekend, which is typically considered a significantly less eventful period, especially since the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF in early 2024.

BTC leads the pack yet again. It slumped to $55,000 earlier this morning but then climbed by over $5,000 to surge past $60,000 before it was stopped.

These insane fluctuations accelerated at the end of the previous business week as all markets unraveled. Bitcoin, being a 24/7 tradable risk-on asset, usually leads in terms of intense moves, going from $64,000 on Thursday, the day Anthropic’s IPO came to fruition, to this morning’s dump to $55,000. This became its lowest price tag in well over two years.

This major leg down liquidated over $2 billion worth of longs in the past 24 hours alone, as reported earlier. However, this major squeeze was followed by an impressive recovery to over $60,000 within hours. Over-leveraged traders were hit again, but this time it was the bears.

CoinGlass data shows that $230 million worth of shorts were wrecked in the past 4 hours, and just $23 million worth of longs. On a daily scale, though, long positions continue to dominate in a ratio of $1.86 billion to $460 million.

The altcoins reacted in a similar manner. Ethereum slumped toward $1,500 earlier today but now stands close to $1,700. BNB dipped to $500, but now trades at $545. XRP challenged the $0.85 support before rebounding to $0.92. Even the two biggest market losers in the past day – HYPE and ZEC, have recovered a significant portion of their respective losses.