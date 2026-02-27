Shocking Ripple Price Predictions: $0.60 or $31 Next for XRP?

Where is XRP heading next? Here are some of the recent predictions and analyses.

Ripple’s cross-border token has often been the object of some wild price predictions, many of which might sound absurd at the time being. However, its infamous volatility has proved that it can produce massive gains (or drop violently) in the span of just weeks and months.

In this article, we will review some of the latest bull and bear cases, one of which was even called precision and not ‘hopium.’

XRP’s Bull Predictions

We will begin with the more ‘modest’ forecast coming from perma-XRP bull John Squire. In a recent post, he outlined some rumors that Ripple’s US national bank license is set for approval. Without providing any further details on the matter, he added that such a “major step for crypto adoption and institutional finance” can instantly send the underlying token to $5.

EGRAG CRYPTO, an analyst also known for their pro-XRP calls, relied on technical analysis to determine the asset’s next targets. They indicated that the long-term XRP chart shows a 814% surge during the first Elliott Wave, which transpired between 2015 and 2018. The subsequent corrective wave 2 took the asset south by over 70% to under $0.12 during the 2020-2022 bear market.

The analyst believes XRP is approaching the third wave, but it still needs to confirm it by reclaiming the wave 1 high of over $3.40 with a strong “weekly close and momentum expansion.” Until that happens, the asset is “still corrective.”

If it does, though, the sky would be the limit for the cross-border token, with EGRAG indicating a massive price target of somewhere between $15 and $31 during wave 3.

#XRP – Elliott Wave Reality Check (W3🟰$15-$31): Let’s be precise. No hopium. ✔️ Wave 1⃣:

The ~814% expansion fits a textbook impulsive Wave 1. Strong momentum, clean channel respect. ✔️ Wave 2⃣(Now):

The current pullback sits perfectly within normal Wave 2 retracements… pic.twitter.com/iK4eEV0zSR — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) February 26, 2026

Or, Below $1?

In the opposite corner stands Ali Martinez, who, instead of going with the hype and predicting some mind-blowing bull targets, outlined XRP’s most significant support levels in case another correction is to take place. The token has plunged by over 60% since its July 2025 all-time high, and currently struggles to remain above $1.40.

He noted that Ripple’s token could find some support “along the triangle’s hypotenuse between $0.90 and $0.60” if it loses the coveted $1.00 defense level. Recall that XRP dipped to $1.11 on February 6 when the entire market collapsed, but has remained above that line since then.

$XRP could find support along the triangle’s hypotenuse between $0.90 and $0.60. pic.twitter.com/F04KWLknux — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 26, 2026