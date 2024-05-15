The Shiba Inu ecosystem is migrating its native decentralized exchange to Shibarium in the form of ShibaSwap 2.0.
- The DEX will now be usable on both Ethereum and Shibarium – the layer 2 blockchain of the SHIB ecosystem focused on scalable, fast, and cheap transactions.
- Per a press release shared with CryptoPotato, ShibaSwap 2.0 will include new features like improved user processes for adding and reducing liquidity, staking and trend analysis.
- It will also feature discovery charts for new and trending tokens, and foster onboarding for new tokens into the ShibaSwap market.
- Transaction fees will be partially paid out to liquidity providers, enhancing the value of their LP tokens used in swap transactions.
-
“[ShibaSwap 2.0] “is the redesigned beating heart of a freshly forked Shibarium, where community tokens can flourish,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama in a statement. “ This new UX is still an early Shibaswap version, with more updates in the pipeline for the product.”
- Total transactions on the Shibarium network have now surpassed over 400 million. Last month, developers introduced Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to the SHIB blockchain ecosystem – a technology for improving user privacy.
- The price of SHIB rose 3% on Wednesday, alongside Bitcoin (BTC). Meanwhile, BONE – the governance token of the ShibaSwap exchange – pumped by 7.6%.
