The concentration of crypto holdings among large wallets plays an important role in market stability and investor confidence. Recent data highlights a significant disparity in supply distribution across major altcoins, with Shiba Inu exhibiting notably high concentration levels.

While Ethereum follows closely behind, Chainlink and Toncoin present a more balanced distribution, which suggests a healthier market trend.

Crypto Whale Holdings

Santiment’s latest analysis reveals the concentration of cryptocurrency holdings among the top 10 largest wallets for four major altcoins, highlighting the potential risks and stability factors in the market.

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the highest concentration, with 61.3% of its total supply held by its top 10 wallets. This suggests a high level of centralization, where a few large holders, or “whales,” exert significant control over market movements.

If these entities decide to sell, it could trigger steep price declines, which, in turn, would increase risk for smaller investors. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) shows a lower concentration at 46.1%, followed by Chainlink (LINK) at 33.1% and Toncoin (TON) at 32.8%.

A lower percentage of supply in the hands of top holders generally indicates a more decentralized distribution, which can enhance market stability and reduce the likelihood of price manipulation. When ownership is more evenly spread, no single entity has the power to dictate market trends, thereby boosting greater investor confidence.

However, large holders maintaining or increasing their positions can signal long-term confidence in a project, which may positively impact price stability. While high concentration can pose risks, it can also serve as an indicator of whale confidence if these holders choose to retain their assets.

“When too much supply is in the hands of a few, smaller holders may feel at a disadvantage, but when supply is more balanced, there’s usually more confidence in the asset’s price stability.”

Crypto Market Correction

On the price front, Ethereum has shed more than 4% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading below $2,800. Following a similar market correction, Chainlink was trading near $18.80. Toncoin lost a little over 3% over the past day but managed to keep steady above $3.70.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu was the largest loser among the lost as the meme coin declined by over 6% during the same period, hovering near $0.0000149.