SHIB’s former lead developer hasn’t posted on X since March 7, leaving some puzzled, though Shibarium’s marketing strategist reassures that Kusama is simply focused on ambassadorial duties.

Many SHIB proponents remain optimistic, expecting major partnerships or developments once Kusama resurfaces.

Kusama Disappears

Over the past few years, Shytoshi Kusama – the pseudonymous former lead developer and strategist behind the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) – has been very active on X, often giving information about the project’s progress, partnerships, or other developments.

However, they have been suspiciously quiet lately. The last time the developer interacted on X was on March 7, reposting Astra Nova’s dive into the world of AI entertainment.

While some community members were left baffled about Kusama’s absence on the social media platform, LUCIE (Shibarium’s marketing strategist) sees no drama. They reminded that the developer has become an ambassador of the project and “is doing exactly what he announced he would.”

“I’m sure he will have a lot to talk about once he returns to socials,” LUCIE added.

Most comments on the post were quite positive, with some users expecting “groundbreaking partnerships” for Shiba Inu once Kusama breaks their silence.

‘A New Role: Same Mask, Different Task’

Kusama disclosed their shift from a lead developer to an ambassador towards the end of January of this year. Back then, they explained that the transition occurred because “there is no more vision needed, only execution and communications.”

“A new role: Same mask, different task. I will now be Shiba Inu lead ambassador (if you don’t mind). My job moving forward will be to guide projects interested in building with the 36 Chambers of Tech (rebranded to ShibOS simply because there are more than 36 now) and helping them implement global solutions at all levels with our technologies,” the announcement reads.

Kusama’s statement was followed by a double-digit correction for Shiba Inu’s price. The valuation tumbled to around $0.000176 before quickly rebounding.

Nonetheless, the spike was short-lived, and SHIB continued its downtrend in the following months. As of this writing, it trades at around $0.00001316, representing a 25% decline compared to the figure observed at the time of Kusama’s January disclosure.