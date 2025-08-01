TL;DR

Shiba Inu marks its fifth anniversary, with LUCIE pointing out some of the project’s notable developments throughout the years.

Key ecosystem achievements include the launch of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap and the layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium.

Half a Decade and Counting

The popular crypto project Shiba Inu celebrates its fifth birthday today (August 1). One of the people marking the event was LUCIE – the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium.

Their X post include some of Shiba Inu’s biggest achievements since seeing the light of day, such as the all-time high price of its native token of around $0.0000885 (registered in October 2021), its peak market capitalization of over $40 billion (witnessed at the same time), and the numerous exchanges which have embraced SHIB.

Among the well-known platforms allowing trading services with the meme coin are Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, HTX, Gate.io, and many more.

LUCIE also highlighted the growing SHIB community, with the number of token holders nearing 1.53 million wallets, according to the latest data.

Other Milestones

Shiba Inu was originally created as a meme coin and direct competitor to Dogecoin, hence its nickname, the DOGE-killer. Over the following years, it evolved into a complex and robust ecosystem, comprising numerous features.

Two of those mentioned by LUCIE are ShibaSwap and Shibarium. The former is a decentralized exchange that went live in 2021. It is built on Ethereum and generated billions of dollars in its first two days.

ShibaSwap enables users to trade cryptocurrencies, particularly SHIB, LEASH, and BONE, without relying on a central authority. Besides trading, participants can stake their tokens on the platform to earn rewards.

For its part, Shibarium debuted in the summer of 2023. It is a layer-2 blockchain solution specifically designed to foster the advancement of the Shiba Inu ecosystem by reducing transaction fees, improving speed, and enhancing scalability.

The protocol has blasted through numerous milestones over the last several months. The total number of transactions processed on it surpassed one billion in April, while currently the figure stands at almost 1.5 billion.