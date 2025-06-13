TL;DR

Shibarium made the headlines after the SHIB team unveiled a huge upgrade that simplifies gas payments and offers other benefits.

Additionally, Shiba Inu revealed a partnership with TokenPlay, aiming to dive deeper into Web3 gaming.

Enter Shib Alpha Layer

Several hours ago, the Shiba Inu software developer, using the X moniker Kaal, revealed that the team had released a new feature, dubbed Shib Alpha Layer—a “rollup abstraction stack” settled on Shibarium.

The feature unifies every RollApp into a single “ultra-fast layer, so users feel like they’re on one chain while dozens of rollups hum beneath the surface.”

Kaal clarified that the ShibArmy will no longer have to switch between different blockchain bridges or “fragmented wallets.” Additionally, Shib Alpha Layer will enable “near-instant finality” and allow people to pay however they prefer for gas fees. “Instant bridging and native interoperability” is yet to be introduced.

Kaal did not stop there, saying the “end-game” for Shibarium is to eventually become “a world computer where high-performance Web3 dApps thrive without compromise.”

The X user explained that the latest upgrade was pulled off by a small core team supported by the efforts of engineers from ElderLabs.

“No VC war chest, no hype-cycle smoke. Just code. Next up: unleash full FHE, open RollApp deployment to everyone, and watch the Shib interconnected ecosystem eclipse blockchains that promised the moon and shipped markdown. Meme era ends here. The Shib Alpha era begins. Keep watching,” they concluded.

Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, who hasn’t been very active on X lately, shared Kaal’s post, urging their one million followers to get informed about the update.

Just a few days ago, LUCIE, the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium, unveiled another upgrade involving the layer-2 blockchain solution. Perhaps the most important improvement is related to the burning program, with the X user stating that users will no longer have to wait for announcements to destroy tokens, as they will occur on-chain in real time.

The mechanism has become a signature move for Shiba Inu, which aims to reduce the tremendous supply of tokens and thus potentially influence a price rally. It was adopted in 2021, and since then, the team and the community have burned over 410.7 trillion tokens, leaving roughly 584.5 trillion in circulation.



More Big News

Earlier this week, there was another major update concerning the second-largest meme coin. The project announced a partnership with TokenPlay – an AI-powered gaming platform developed by Astra Nova. The collaboration’s main goal is “to bring the future of Web3 gaming to SHIB.”

The team behind the meme coin revealed that the deal will kick off with an exclusive Shiba Inu-themed game, which will later be proceeded by the launch of an arcade called Shib.fun.