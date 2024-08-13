TL;DR

Shiba Inu investors are being targeted by scammers on Telegram offering fake airdrops and impersonating legitimate entities.

Community members are cautioned to avoid scams related to the TREAT token, as it hasn’t seen the light of day yet.

Scam Alert

Shiba Inu is among the most popular meme coins, boasting one of the biggest communities across all cryptocurrencies. As such, it is no wonder that SHIB investors often become targets of hackers who attempt to con them using various techniques.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X account focused on treats surrounding the ecosystem – recently warned about fake groups on Telegram offering malicious airdrops. The team instructed the Shibarmy (a term referring to all investors, supporters, and enthusiasts of the meme coin) to refrain from connecting their wallets to any site to gain free crypto.

“They will drain your wallet content. Stay safe, Shibarmy, and keep your eyes open,” the warning reads.

Less than a year ago, the same X account issued a similar alert concerning Telegram users. The team claimed that bad actors pretending to be legitimate individuals or entities are looking for an opportunity to hack victims through the messaging app:

“It has come to our attention that there are scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group. These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or organizations, attempting to deceive you into sharing personal information, financial details, or even sending them money.”

The team advised people to avoid money transactions to suspicious accounts and never send cryptocurrencies based on requests on Telegram chats.

Last Month’s Warning

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, using the X handle LUCIE, also often issues critical alerts to the community. Several weeks ago, they reminded that one of the tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem—TREAT—has not launched yet.

This means that people who encounter such information on the Internet should take it with a grain of salt and stay away from scammers who claim the opposite and offer tempting opportunities involving TREAT.