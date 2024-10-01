TL;DR

A new game in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, in which players strategically deploy troops to overwhelm opponents and destroy castles, is now available on Android.

Other SHIB-related games include the popular Shiba Eternity and Agent Shiboshi.

The Latest Game

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, using the X handle LUCIE, revealed there is a new game in the ecosystem called Shiboshi Rush. It allows players to deploy their troops at certain locations and “utilize the multiplier gates” to grow their armies. The goal is to overwhelm the opponent and destroy its castles.

LUCIE explained that it is currently available only on Android, promising that iOS users will soon have the chance to hop on board.

Earlier this year, the Shiba Inu team described Shiboshi Rush as “a strategic, number-crunching bonanza where you’ll be outsmarting waves of Shadowcats by strategically deploying your Shiboshi army.”

“It’s like tower defense, but with a hefty dose of Shiba cuteness,” it added.

The working group claimed the “realm charm” of the game lies in its simplicity, as users don’t need to pass tutorials and can dive in at any time.

“It’s like ordering a pizza: straightforward, satisfying, and perfect for any occasion,” it argued.

The Other Games

Shiboshi Rush is just one of the several blockchain-based games within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Arguably, the most popular is Shiba Eternity, which allows players to trade, collect, and battle with cards that feature various characters, themes, and items inspired by the meme coin.

In August, LUCIE announced that its “closed beta” is live. They claimed this is not “just the old game with a few updates” but rather a complete shift to Web3 with vital upgrades. Some of the improvements include a revamped ranking system, exclusive high-level tournaments, a smoother and more intuitive user interface, along with increased reward offerings.

Another well-known game across the community is Agent Shiboshi. It enables users to step into the role of the eponymous agent tasked with taking down the Shadowcats, a group of sinister enemies. The gameplay features a series of high-energy missions where players accumulate digital currency and enhance their arsenal and equipment as they advance through different stages.

Agent Shiboshi was initially available only on Android. Last month, though, it was extended to iOS users.