Meme coins are back in fashion and SHIB is no exception.

Key Support levels: $0.000014

Key Resistance levels: $0.000020

1. SHIB Turns Bullish

The pullback appears to be over and SHIB started the week with buyers keen to take it higher. If this bullish momentum continues, then the key resistance at $0.000020 could be tested in the coming days. Back at the end of September, sellers stopped the price there, but a second attempt could be successful.

2. A Higher High Next?

With a higher low confirmed, SHIB is now well on its way to attempt a higher high. The price will have to turn $0.000020 into support to make that possible. At the time of this post, buyers still appear somewhat shy, but this could change in the days to come.

3. Major Bullish Signal on MACD

The weekly MACD turned bullish with the start of October and this momentum only intensified since. This supports a bullish bias with the expectation that the current resistance will soon be put to the test again. Based on this indicator, higher price levels are becoming likely.

For more updates on the ecosystem, make sure to check out our Shibarium news.