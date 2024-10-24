SHIB’s uptrend is stalling which may encouradge sellers to return.

Key Support levels: $0.000014

Key Resistance levels: $0.000020

1. SHIB Stops Under Key Resistance

Since late September, SHIB has been trying to break the key resistance at $0.000020, but has failed to do so. The price lacks the momentum right now and sellers appears to be returning. This could push this meme coin into a more significant pullback if buyers don’t put a stop to it soon.

2. Sellers Returning

With the bulls undecided, sellers have an opening to take SHIB into a deeper correction. The rejection at the key resistance could see the price revisit the support at $0.000014. The current price action does not give a clear signal at this time, but this could change at any moment.

3. Momentum is Stalling

The weekly MACD shows a flat histogram. This is bad news for bulls since their momentum is stalling and could even reverse. This is slightly surprising, considering not long ago, the MACD did a bullish cross. Buy volume has to return if SHIB is to break higher.

