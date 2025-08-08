TL;DR

SHIB charts show MACD divergence, hinting at a potential rally toward the $0.000032 resistance zone. WoofSwap and others question SHIB’s election plan, citing leadership concerns and missed promises. Voting process for SHIB’s interim president kicks off as calls for decentralization grow louder.



Disputes Surface Over Shiba Inu Leadership

Shiba Inu is facing pushback from its own ecosystem. Several projects, including WoofSwap, have raised concerns about the team’s recent move to hold elections for an interim president. Some say the timing feels off, calling it a “distraction” and describing it as poor leadership.

I am observing the recent activities for $SHIB, more especially on governance move. As the guardian of Ryoshi’s vision, here’s some of the concerns: • Projects like #WoofSwap and others have denounced Kusama’s decision to hold elections, labeling it a distraction from more… — Shiba Inu (@ShibainuCoin) August 8, 2025

Another issue raised relates to the project’s foundation having veto power. That has led some community members to question how decentralized the governance really is.

Moreover, others are pointing to missed goals, such as adding 100 validators or growing to a billion users. There’s also talk that recent ventures like SHY and POE might benefit specific individuals more than the wider community.

Election Plan Moves Forward

Earlier this month, Shiba Inu marked its fifth year. As part of that milestone, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama introduced a new voting process to select an interim president. The plan involves three rounds: open nominations, public debates, and final voting.

“The first allows for anyone to be nominated, while the top 10 move onto the debate phase,” the post explained.

Debates will take place live or be shared across platforms. A week later, the community will vote again to choose from the final three candidates.

SHIB Price Sees Small Lift

SHIB price was trading at $0.00001289 at press time, up 4% over the last 24 hours and 6% over the past week. The volume in that time reached around $313 million. The move follows some positive technical signs spotted by traders.

One of those is a divergence pattern shared by crypto analyst Javon Marks. He pointed to a bullish setup on the daily chart, where the price made lower lows, but the MACD formed higher lows, a common early signal of a possible trend change.

$SHIB still fresh off of a divergence that was confirmed earlier this year and prices may only be preparing for a run in result of this! With that divergence, prices of Shiba could climb over 156% to reach the $0.000032 levels and that may only be the start of a larger reversal. https://t.co/kAE7699tuD pic.twitter.com/uooG0YXwDW — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) August 6, 2025

Marks believes this pattern could lead to a strong rally. “SHIB is still fresh off of a divergence,” he said, adding that the price could climb as much as 156% if momentum builds. His chart shows a possible move toward the $0.000032 level.

Notably, that projection assumes the reversal continues and that the current structure stays in place. While governance debates continue, the chart setup is drawing attention from traders waiting for confirmation of a larger shift.