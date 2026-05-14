Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collapses 60% in a Year: 3 AIs Reveal What Might Trigger a Big Revival

"SHIB often benefits from sector-wide speculative flows rather than needing its own news first," Perplexity stated.

It was late 2021 when the self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer shocked the crypto world with a massive price surge, pushing its market capitalization above $40 billion.

However, that peak was short-lived, and Shiba Inu headed south before staging an evident resurgence in 2024 (though it did not reach its historical peak). The past year has been nothing but disappointing for the token, whose price is down by 60%. And while disbelief may be currently running high within the community, we asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots what may could potentially spark a major revival.

The Catalysts

According to ChatGPT, SHIB is no longer viewed purely as a meme coin, meaning its future increasingly depends on whether its ecosystem is actually used. One main factor that could fuel a revival is massive Shibarium adoption.

The layer-2 scaling solution was specifically designed to advance the Shiba Inu ecosystem by lowering transaction fees, improving speed, and enhancing scalability. It was officially launched in the summer of 2023, and in its early days, it sparked huge interest and facilitated multi-million-dollar transactions on a daily basis. Last year, though, the protocol was exploited, after which the numbers were drastically reduced.

Next on ChatGPT’s list is Shiba Inu’s mechanism, adding that the meme coin’s “gigantic supply” has always been its biggest problem.

“If daily activity becomes enormous – gaming, payments, DeFi, AI apps, etc. – burn rates could accelerate dramatically. A true revival probably requires the market believing the supply can shrink meaningfully over time,” it added.

Last but not least, the chatbot assumed that the introduction of a spot SHIB ETF could positively impact the token’s price because it would attract more investors to the ecosystem. Recall that the US regulators have already approved the launch of such products with ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and other altcoins as underlying assets.

Perplexity agreed with ChatGPT’s remarks regarding the burn rate and Shibarium’s role, adding that a renewed meme coin season may also largely benefit SHIB:

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“When Dogecoin, Pepe, and similar coins start breaking out together, SHIB often benefits from sector-wide speculative flows rather than needing its own news first.”

The ‘Bitcoin Effect’ and More

The third chatbot we consulted was Google’s Gemini. It suggested that SHIB’s next breakout will largely hinge on Bitcoin’s price movement, noting that the meme coin has matured to a point where it’s unlikely to moon in isolation.

“If Bitcoin (BTC) breaks out its all-time highs and market liquidity increases, ‘hot money’ typically rotates from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then into high-risk/high-reward meme coins like SHIB,” it stated.

In addition, Gemini touched upon the importance of whale activity. It claimed that Shiba Inu has a limited chance of posting an evident resurgence without the involvement of big investors.