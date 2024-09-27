The total crypto market has turned green today, with BTC trading at a multi-month peak and many larger-cap alts posting impressive gains.

However, none is more impressive than the meme coin realm, as the three leaders have skyrocketed by triple digits.

CryptoPotato reported yesterday the massive surge registered by the second-largest meme – Shiba Inu. However, the self-proclaimed Dogecoin-killer has only doubled down in the past 24 hours.

SHIB has shot up by 22% on a daily scale, and now trades at $0.000019 – the highest price tag since mid-July.

Dogecoin is also up by double digits since yesterday. The OG meme coin has soared by 11% and now trades above $0.12. Recall yesterday’s report that big whales have been on a shopping spree, accumulating $140 million worth of the asset in just 48 hours.

Moreover, there were signs that DOGE could continue upward toward $0.15 should it decisively conquer the $0.111 resistance, which seems to be the case.

The gains from the meme coin realm don’t stop here. PEPE has surged by 14%, WIF by 10%, FLOKI by 13.5%, and BONK is the top performer from the largest 100 alts, having added 19% of value daily.

Bitcoin also managed to post some daily gains but in a much more modest fashion. The largest cryptocurrency neared $66,000 earlier today but now stands above $65,000 after a 3% increase since yesterday.

The total value of liquidated positions is up to $150 million, with BTC and ETH being responsible for $41 million and $20 million, respectively.