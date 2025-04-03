​Shiba Inu (SHIB) has followed the broader market downturn, losing more than 15% over the past week alone. The spike above $0.000015 in late March was short-lived due to heightened volatility, which caused the meme coin to drop to $0.000012 at the time of writing.

The fresh decline came after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports from 50 countries, including the BRICS and the European Union. Despite this, the conviction of long-term investors remains strong.

According to recent data from IntoTheBlock, long-term Shiba Inu holders – those retaining their tokens for over a year – now collectively own more than 80% of the total SHIB supply. This significant concentration among this cohort of investors suggests a strong belief in the meme coin’s future potential, even amidst the volatility of the market.

Long-term $SHIB holders collectively own more than 80% of the total supply. This indicates that even amid challenges in the memecoin market, many $SHIB holders remain optimistic. pic.twitter.com/JTnHS2TIjq — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 2, 2025

Such a high percentage of long-term holders can contribute to price stability as these investors are less likely to engage in rapid selling during market fluctuations.

Additionally, this trend indicates a maturing investor base that views SHIB not merely as a speculative asset but as a long-term component of their cryptocurrency portfolios.

In a milestone for the SHIB ecosystem, its Layer 2 scaling solution, Shibarium, recently surpassed one billion total transactions. Prominent Shiba Inu team members, including marketing strategist LUCIE, praised the community’s role in this success.

The main objective behind Shibarium is to improve transaction efficiency, expand utility, and introduce a token-burning mechanism. As such, experts anticipate a major rally for the token if Shibarium’s adoption picks up.