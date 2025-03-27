TL;DR

Shiba Inu’s burn rate surged impressively in the past 24 hours, largely due to a mysterious user who single-handedly scorched one billion tokens.

Some analysts remain bullish on SHIB, with price targets ranging from 115% to 1,100% above current levels.

Burning Goes Through the Roof

The team behind Shiba Inu introduced a burning mechanism in 2021, shortly after the meme coin gained massive popularity. Since then, over 410.7 trillion tokens have been sent to a null address, leaving approximately 584.3 trillion in circulation.

While the burn rate did not make the headlines in the past few days, it skyrocketed by an impressive 50,000% in the last 24 hours. This resulted in an additional 1.027 billion tokens being destroyed.

It is important to note that almost 100% of the burned stash was scorched by a single mysterious user. LUCIE – Shibarium’s marketing lead – posted about the development, reminding that the anonymous person or entity initiated another burn of one billion tokens earlier in March.

The advancement of the program is among the factors that could trigger a rally for Shiba Inu. Continuous efforts in that field will reduce the circulating supply, which, combined with non-declining demand, should cause upward pressure on the price.

Another bullish element is the progress of Shibarium. Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution has recently experienced a substantial resurgence, processing multi-million daily transactions and hitting yet another huge milestone.

SHIB Price Forecasts

The popular meme coin was at the forefront of gains on March 26, with its price reaching a one-month high. The surge happened shortly after the Shiba Inu team teased the upcoming launch of the DeFi platform – Shib Finance.

In the past several hours, the price retraced from the local peak and currently trades at roughly $0.00001425. However, numerous analysts are optimistic that a much more substantial rally could be on the way.

The X user JAVON MARKS claimed the meme coin’s valuation has shown “signs of strength” but remains “well broken out.” They assumed that $0.000081 remains the primary target, representing a massive 470% increase from the ongoing level.

World of Charts and CryptoELITES also chipped in. The former noted the recent breakout of a descending channel range, envisioning a 115% jump to as high as $0.0000340. The latter was much more bullish, predicting a 12-fold surge to a new all-time high of around $0.00018 in the following months.