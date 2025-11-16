SharpLink’s Ethereum Strategy Drives 1,100% Revenue Surge and $104 Million Q3 Profit

SharpLink Gaming’s Ethereum (ETH) bet appears to have paid off, as the company reported a sharp turnaround in its third-quarter 2025 results following strong treasury performance. The company’s total revenue surged to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, which ended September 30. This is a 1,100% year-over-year increase from the $0.9 million reported in the same period last year.

The sharp rise was primarily attributed to the strong performance of SharpLink’s ETH holdings and its strategic deployment within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Q3 Results Show ETH Strategy at Core

According to the official press release, net income for the quarter soared to $104.3 million, or $0.62 per fully diluted share, in a stark reversal from a net loss of $885,000 in Q3 2024. As of September 30th, the company’s crypto assets stood at $3.0 billion, including 817,747 ETH, which comprised both native and liquid staking tokens.

By November 9, SharpLink’s ETH position had further grown to 861,251 ETH. The company also reported $11.1 million in cash and $26.7 million in USDC stablecoins on its balance sheet.

Commenting on the financial results, the company’s co-CEO Joseph Chalom said,

“SharpLink is pioneering a new model for publicly traded ETH treasury companies – one that marries the agility of an active asset manager with the transparency of a public company. Our ability to dynamically manage capital, pursue sophisticated compounding yield strategies, and partner with many of the most revered names in the Ethereum ecosystem, puts SharpLink in pole position as the Ethereum institutional supercycle accelerates.”

SharpLink’s Strategic Moves

On the operation side of things, SharpLink made several moves throughout the quarter to strengthen its position as a leading Ethereum treasury operator. In August, its Board of Directors approved a $1.5 billion stock repurchase program, under which 1.94 million shares were repurchased for approximately $31.6 million by quarter-end.

In September, the Nasdaq-listed company partnered with Superstate to launch tokenized SBET on Ethereum. The following month, SharpLink roped in Matthew Sheffield as Chief Investment Officer, Mandy Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer, and Michael Camarda as Chief Data Officer. Around the same time, the company completed a $76.5 million registered direct offering, priced at a 12% premium to its share price and above the net asset value of its ETH treasury.

You may also like:

SharpLink also revealed plans to deploy $200 million worth of ETH from its corporate treasury onto Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Consensys. The funds will be managed through Anchorage Digital Bank, its custodian, and invested across staking, restaking, and AI-driven yield strategies on Linea’s zkEVM framework. This approach is designed to generate diversified ETH-based returns by combining Ethereum staking rewards, EigenCloud restaking incentives, and Linea’s native yield programs.