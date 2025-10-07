SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT

The surge in SharpLink's Ethereum holdings has pushed the treasury firm closer to the landmark 1 million ETH.

Since launching its ETH treasury strategy on June 2nd, 2025, Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink Gaming has seen unrealized profits exceed $900 million.

Over this period, the company’s ETH holdings have doubled, resulting in a corresponding increase in the value of each share.

Nearing 1 Million ETH Milestone

SharpLink currently holds 839,000 ETH on its balance sheet and maintains a debt-free position. With this, the company is nearing its first major milestone of 1 million ETH. In a post on X, the Nasdaq-listed company said,

“SharpLink’s in a strong position to keep generating value for stockholders. This is the power of a productive and yield-bearing asset like ETH.”

Founded in 1995 in Minneapolis, SharpLink built its early success through sports betting and online casino marketing, primarily via its affiliate network, PAS.net. For over 30 years, the company has helped major operators acquire customers across diverse markets. In mid-2025, SharpLink announced plans to transition from its traditional business to an Ethereum treasury company.

The pivot was motivated by both financial pressures and strategic opportunities. By March 2025, SharpLink had experienced a 24% decline in revenue and a 110% drop in net profit margins. At the same time, the growing demand for crypto exposure among traditional investors, boosted by Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs, offered a clear market opening. Ethereum’s performance over the past decade also made it a compelling hedge against inflation.

ETH Treasury Powerhouse

While SharpLink has been actively growing its ETH holdings, BitMine Immersion Technologies remains the largest publicly traded ETH treasury company. Last week, the firm added 179,251 ETH to its portfolio, which is around $823 million at current prices. This pushed its total Ethereum balance to 2.83 million tokens, worth roughly $13 billion.

Beyond Ethereum, BitMine maintains 192 Bitcoin worth around $24 million, a $113 million investment in Eightco Holdings, and $456 million in cash. Its ETH was purchased at an average of $4,535 per token, below the current price of $4,625, which gave the company a favorable unrealized gain. In a statement, BitMine Chairman Tom Lee said,

“We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.”