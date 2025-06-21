Nasdaq-listed healthcare technology company, Semler Scientific, has outlined a bold multi-year plan to significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings. The company aims to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 as an initial milestone. Building on this, it plans to increase its holdings to 42,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

By the close of 2027, Semler intends to reach a total of 105,000 BTC.

Semler Reports 287% Bitcoin Yield to Date

According to the official press release, the company said it will fund these purchases using a mix of equity and debt financing, as well as operational cash flows. Semler, which in May 2024 became the second US public company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, has since emerged as a significant corporate Bitcoin holder.

As of June 3, 2025, the firm reported a 287% yield on its Bitcoin investment and a $177 million unrealized gain.

In a move to strengthen its new approach, Semler has appointed Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy. Burnett, formerly Director of Market Research at Unchained, brings more than seven years of experience in Bitcoin advocacy and research.

In a statement, Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific, said,

“We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins. Joe is an analytical thought leader on Bitcoin and Bitcoin treasury companies. His expertise will be instrumental as we pursue our Bitcoin treasury strategy and aim to deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Grow

An increasing number of public companies are deepening their involvement with the largest cryptocurrency. For instance, Genius Group, an AI-driven education company, recently increased its corporate Bitcoin reserves from 66 BTC to 100 BTC, after acquiring an additional 34 BTC valued at approximately $3.42 million.

The company resumed its Bitcoin purchases on May 22, following a May 6 US Court of Appeals ruling that lifted previous legal restrictions stemming from a dispute related to its merger with FatBrain AI. CEO Roger Hamilton described reaching 100 BTC as a milestone in their broader plan to accumulate 1,000 BTC.

Earlier this month, New York-based Mercurity Fintech Holding announced it would raise $800 million to build a Bitcoin treasury reserve. The company plans to integrate staking and tokenized finance tools, using secure blockchain custody infrastructure to reshape its treasury operations and boost capital efficiency through yield generation.