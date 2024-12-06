The healthcare technology provider Semler Scientific has increased its bitcoin holdings once again with a $30 million purchase, bringing its total stash to 1,873 BTC.

According to an official release, Semler Scientific bought 303 BTC between November 25 and December 4 at an average price of $96,779 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. The company made the purchases using proceeds generated from its at-the-market shares offering.

Semler Announces New BTC Purchase

Following the latest purchase, Semler said it had spent $147.1 million to acquire its bitcoins at an average of $78,553 per asset. At bitcoin’s current price of $98,450, the stash is worth more than $184.39 million. When BTC rallied above $103,000 on December 5, Semler’s portfolio was valued at over $192 million.

Currently, the healthcare provider has unrealized profits of up to $37.29 million. The company revealed that its BTC yield was 54.7% from October 1 to December 4, representing remarkable quarter-to-date growth. Since July 1, 2024, the quarter after Semler Scientific adopted its Bitcoin treasury strategy, the firm’s BTC yield has amounted to 78.7%.

Semler’s chairman, Eric Semler, said: “We are very pleased to report BTC Yield of 78.7%. In addition, we have requested approval from the options exchanges to allow options trading in our stock as we believe we satisfy their eligibility requirements.”

The 14th Largest Public BTC Holder

Since Semler Scientific embraced Bitcoin seven months ago, the company has periodically purchased the leading cryptocurrency. These purchases have been funded with proceeds from the sales of its common stock.

The last BTC acquisition was in mid-November, and the move added 297 BTC to Semler’s bitcoin balance sheet, bringing its stash to 1,570 BTC. With the most recent purchase having increased the company’s bitcoin portfolio to 1,873 BTC, Semler is now the 14th largest public company holding bitcoin, per data from BitBo’s Bitcoin treasuries site.

Meanwhile, Semler Scientific is not the only company recently acquiring BTC rapidly. The business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, the largest publicly traded BTC holder, announced it had increased its stash to 402,100 earlier this week after acquiring 15,400 bitcoins worth roughly $1.5 billion.