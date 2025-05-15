On May 13, the healthcare company provided an update on its Bitcoin holdings and other key performance indicators (KPIs), reporting that it currently holds 3,808 BTC and has a Bitcoin Yield of 22% year to date.

The firm’s Bitcoin holdings are valued at $395 million at current market prices.

“We continue to accretively grow our Bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific.

He added that the firm has launched a dashboard to provide the public with regularly updated information on its BTC holdings and other key metrics.

Semler Reports $65M Net Loss

Semler added 894 bitcoins in Q1, worth around $91 million, and 616 more by May 12, worth almost $60 million. The firm began its BTC acquisition strategy in May 2024. Its most recent purchase was on May 12 when it bought 174 BTC. Its average acquisition price is $89,277 per BTC.

The firm is the twelfth-largest public company BTC holder, just behind Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE, according to BiTBO.

Semler CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian said, “We are expecting growth and cash generation from FDA-cleared products and services, which will add to our Bitcoin treasury strategy.”

However, its revenue figures were not as pretty, with $8.8 million in revenue reported, representing a 44% decrease year-over-year. Semler reported a net loss of $64.7 million or $6.74 per share compared to a $6.1 million profit in Q1, 2024.

Company share prices (SMLR) were up marginally on the day but fell to $36 in after-hours trading. Semler stock has declined 32% since the beginning of 2025.

The firm also reported reaching a $30 million settlement agreement with the US Department of Justice regarding a civil investigative demand.

Businesses Bet Big on Bitcoin

This week, Bitcoin investment firm River reported that businesses and corporations were acquiring BTC at a much faster pace than institutional funds and governments so far this year.

Stablecoin issuer Tether purchased 4,812 Bitcoin for a total of $458.7 million for its new venture partnership, Twenty One Capital, this week.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s Strategy scooped up an additional 13,390 Bitcoin for $1.34 billion on May 12.

Spot prices have inched up as a result, with the asset hitting an intraday high of $104,836 before retreating slightly during the Wednesday Asian trading session.