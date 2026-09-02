Selling at the Wrong Time: Here’s How an Unlucky Crypto Trader Missed a $3 Million Profit

$308,000 loss instead of a $3 million profit: check out what happened with this trader.

The cryptocurrency market is a weird one and frequently offers investors the opportunity to make enormous gains in just days, sometimes even hours. Of course, securing such profits requires more than skill; one also needs a bit of luck, perfect timing, and the courage to sell when the moment is right.

Here’s the story of a certain trader who missed their chance to become a millionaire.

Selling Too Early

The analytics platform Lookonchain revealed the case of a crypto trader who bought 7.99 million PONS tokens a month ago for roughly $443,000. Shortly after, the price of the coin headed south, and the investor cashed out their entire position, taking a $308,000 loss.

What happened next must have been hard for the mysterious trader to watch. PONS experienced a major pump, with its price skyrocketing by approximately 1,100% over a two-week period. Lookonchain estimated that those 7.99 million coins would now be worth nearly $3.46 million, meaning the investor would have made a $3 million profit (at least on paper).

PONS is a relatively new token that currently boasts a market capitalization of around $275 million. It is closely connected to Robinhood Chain; if you are interested in learning more, take a look at our detailed article here.

Previous Unlucky Traders

Selling too early can be just as painful as buying at the top, only to watch a major price decline drag your portfolio down with it.

This is what happened to one unlucky trader in the summer of 2024. Back then, they spent more than $900,000 to buy 7.2 million Restore the Republic (RTR) tokens. The anonymous person hopped on the bandwagon when the valuation of the Trump-related meme coin exploded upon launch.

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Instead of a further rally, the token’s price crashed hard, and the trader eventually sold the stash for only $18,000.