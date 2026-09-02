Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Selling at the Wrong Time: Here’s How an Unlucky Crypto Trader Missed a $3 Million Profit

$308,000 loss instead of a $3 million profit: check out what happened with this trader.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
By Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

The cryptocurrency market is a weird one and frequently offers investors the opportunity to make enormous gains in just days, sometimes even hours. Of course, securing such profits requires more than skill; one also needs a bit of luck, perfect timing, and the courage to sell when the moment is right.

Here’s the story of a certain trader who missed their chance to become a millionaire.

Selling Too Early

The analytics platform Lookonchain revealed the case of a crypto trader who bought 7.99 million PONS tokens a month ago for roughly $443,000. Shortly after, the price of the coin headed south, and the investor cashed out their entire position, taking a $308,000 loss.

What happened next must have been hard for the mysterious trader to watch. PONS experienced a major pump, with its price skyrocketing by approximately 1,100% over a two-week period. Lookonchain estimated that those 7.99 million coins would now be worth nearly $3.46 million, meaning the investor would have made a $3 million profit (at least on paper).

PONS is a relatively new token that currently boasts a market capitalization of around $275 million. It is closely connected to Robinhood Chain; if you are interested in learning more, take a look at our detailed article here.

Previous Unlucky Traders

Selling too early can be just as painful as buying at the top, only to watch a major price decline drag your portfolio down with it.

This is what happened to one unlucky trader in the summer of 2024. Back then, they spent more than $900,000 to buy 7.2 million Restore the Republic (RTR) tokens. The anonymous person hopped on the bandwagon when the valuation of the Trump-related meme coin exploded upon launch.

You may also like:

Instead of a further rally, the token’s price crashed hard, and the trader eventually sold the stash for only $18,000.

Tags:
Altcoins Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ethereum (ETH) Price
Author icon

About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.