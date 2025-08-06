TL;DR

SEI trades near support as price drops 9% this week; volume stays above $200 million.

Analyst compares SEI to SUI’s pre-rally setup, forecasting a sharp move toward $4 soon.

Futures market heats up near $0.30 while Sei network TVL climbs to $604 million.

SEI Declines After Pullback, Now Trading Below $0.29

Sei (SEI) is trading at around $0.29 after falling 3% over the past day and 9% over the past week. Daily trading volume came in close to $209 million, showing that traders remain active even as the token moves lower.

SEI has seen steady selling pressure in recent sessions, moving away from the $0.30 level. Technical tools now place the token near its short-term support. Analysts are watching this area for signs of a possible reversal.

Analyst Sees Bullish Setup Similar to SUI

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared a comparison between SEI and SUI, pointing out a similar structure. According to the chart, SEI may be following the same path SUI did before its rally above $5.

“This could be the very last dip before a monster bull rally to $4,” Ali posted on X.

Interestingly, the current price of SEI sits below the 0.382 Fibonacci level, while the chart shows SUI had bounced from the 0.236 level in a similar setup.

If SEI follows this structure, future levels of interest include $0.95, $1.38, $2.12, and $3.05. Price movement above these zones would require strong momentum and volume support.

Sei is also seeing higher network activity. Data shared by Crypto Rand shows that SEI recently passed SUI in daily transactions. This shift in user activity points to steady growth across the Sei blockchain and may reflect stronger demand for its features at this stage.

Indicators Show Mixed Signals Amid Consolidation

On the 4-hour chart, Bollinger Bands show SEI moving inside a narrow range. The current price is near the middle band, which sits at $0.29. The bands are not widening or tightening, suggesting a lack of strong momentum in either direction.

In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now at 46. This is slightly below the midpoint of 50 and signals weak momentum. It is not in oversold territory, but also not showing much buying strength.

Futures Market Activity and Network Growth

CryptoQuant’s bubble map shows growing volume in SEI futures. Recent data marks several overheating zones near the $0.30 level. While increased activity can lead to rallies, overheating can also trigger short-term corrections if volume comes from leveraged trades.

Meanwhile, Sei recorded over $604 million in total value locked, up 7% in the past 24 hours, according to Defi Llama. The network has also integrated native USDC and Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP), aiming to improve liquidity and transfer efficiency.