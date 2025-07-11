TL;DR

Sei breaks $0.2574 resistance as USDC integration boosts investor interest and trading activity.

RSI nears overbought at 67.73, signaling strong momentum but potential for short-term cooling.

SEI eyes $0.60 target after clearing descending trendline and confirming bullish continuation pattern.

Sei Integrates Native USDC and CCTP V2

Sei Network has announced the integration of native USDC and Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP), a move aimed at improving cross-chain liquidity and transfer speeds. This development brings the regulated, fully-reserved stablecoin USDC to Sei’s Layer 1 blockchain, which is designed for high throughput and low-cost transactions.

Circle stated that the launch enables seamless and low-friction transfers of USDC across supported blockchains. The company said in its announcement,

“This marks a step forward in enabling trusted digital dollars for DeFi, payments, and gaming.”

The new setup also provides institutional on/off-ramps via Circle Mint, which may attract more enterprise-grade users to the Sei ecosystem.

SEI Price Breaks Key Resistance Level

The price of SEI surged to $0.32, representing a 21% increase over the last 24 hours and 25% over the past 7 days. According to Coingecko data, the 24-hour trading volume exceeded $590 million, while the market cap rose to $1.81 billion.

Notably, technical analysis shows SEI has broken above a key horizontal level near $0.2574. This level has acted as strong resistance since February 2025 and is now being retested as support. Analyst Robert Mercer noted the structure shift in a recent post:

“Resistance of $25 was finally broken upwards… clear setup. Must buy.”

Buying $SEI on this breakout! – Resistance of $25 was finally broken upwards

– Descending trend line broken upwards

– Price pumping after retest Clear setup. Must buy. pic.twitter.com/i2LiDLU6ZZ — Robert Mercer (@Robert_Klondike) July 10, 2025

Trendline Break and Momentum Indicators

SEI also breached a descending trendline that had capped the price since early 2025. The breakout from this multi-month pattern signals a shift from bearish to bullish momentum. Following the breakout, price action has moved higher and is forming a parabolic path toward higher resistance zones.

If upward momentum continues, the next resistance levels are projected at $0.3313, $0.3968, $0.4866, and $0.5998. These levels are based on the historical price structure.

Meanwhile, the RSI indicator is currently at 67.73, close to the overbought threshold of 70. This reading indicates strong momentum, although it may warrant monitoring for short-term exhaustion.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is positive at 0.09, confirming net capital inflow into the asset and supporting the upward move. Traders are closely watching for sustained bullish volume to confirm the trend.