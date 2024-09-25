Sources familiar with the living arrangements of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn have revealed interesting facts about two popular inmates. The recently arrested American rapper and celebrity Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is in the same cell with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the convicted founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

According to a New York Times report, Combs and SBF live in the same unit with other high-profile inmates, including Mexico’s former secretary of public security, García Luna, and former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández.

Combs in Cell With SBF

SBF has been at the MDC since August 2023 after a judge revoked his bail after he attempted to tamper with witnesses. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud and for his role in the scheme that facilitated the theft of billions of dollars from FTX customers. The crypto mogul has asked to remain at the MDC to appeal the court’s decision in his case.

While SBF was first arrested in December 2022, U.S. authorities apprehended Combs about a week ago. Federal authorities raided Combs’ home and arrested him on September 16, after which an indictment charging the rapper with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy was unsealed. The U.S. government has accused the celebrity of participating in a pattern of sexual and physical abuse and violence for decades.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him, and despite his lawyers’ efforts to have him released on bail, the rapper has remained detained at the MDC. A judge turned down a proposal to release Combs on a $50 million bond bail and have him monitored by a security team 24/7 due to concerns about the defendant tampering with witnesses.

Living Conditions at the MDC

While Combs’ lawyers are pushing for a speedy trial, they initially complained about the MDC’s living conditions, insisting they were too terrible for a defendant waiting for trial. SBF’s attorneys made similar complaints last year, highlighting the poor jailhouse internet and the center’s failure to provide their client with his appropriate diet and medication.

However, the MDC’s living conditions appear to have improved, as Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke highly of the center on Tuesday while talking to the New York Times. Agnifilo said he was grateful for the professionals at the MDC who have been helping Combs prepare his defense ahead of the trial.