Rumors of a major breakthrough in cryptography at leading AI labs are spreading across the tech industry. Several researchers and industry figures have reported hearing claims that could threaten some of the world’s most widely used encryption systems.

Computer scientist Scott Aaronson said he is “virtually certain,” based on multiple reliable sources, that OpenAI, Anthropic, or both are sitting on one or more cryptography “bombshells.” He has heard claims that one of the labs may have developed a polynomial-time algorithm for factoring large numbers. Such a breakthrough could break RSA encryption, which protects sensitive communications, financial transactions, and digital infrastructure worldwide.

However, Aaronson is far less certain about the exact nature of the findings. He has warned against drawing conclusions before seeing the actual results.

Cryptography on the Brink?

The claims have also reached Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who said he has heard similar accounts of three potential breakthroughs in cryptography. One involves integer factorization, another concerns elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), and the third involves Ring-LWE, a mathematical framework used in post-quantum encryption.

If the claim is true, RSA encryption could be in serious trouble. It works by making the prime factorization of large numbers extremely difficult. A fast algorithm could crack it using ordinary computers, which puts banking systems, government data, and online security at risk. Such a discovery means no quantum computer would be needed to carry out the attack.

The claims surrounding elliptic curve cryptography are equally concerning. ECC secures digital signatures and key exchanges across many networks, including Bitcoin. If attackers could derive private keys from public keys, they could potentially steal funds from vulnerable wallets. However, this would not automatically compromise Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing or its mining process.

Ring-LWE is another area of concern. It is used in encryption designed to withstand future quantum attacks. If the math behind it turns out to be flawed, it could weaken these systems and set back efforts to make the internet quantum-safe.

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No Confirmation

Despite the growing chatter, neither OpenAI nor Anthropic has confirmed any cryptographic breakthrough. No public evidence currently shows that RSA, ECC, or Ring-LWE has been broken.