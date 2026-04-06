Schiff vs. Saylor: The Ultimate Bitcoin vs. Gold Showdown Reignites on X

Schiff's 5-year scorecard puts BTC at 12%, trailing silver at 181%, gold at 163%, the S&P 500 at 59.4%, and Nasdaq at 57.4%.

Bitcoin’s old rivalry with gold is back in the spotlight after Peter Schiff and Michael Saylor clashed again on X, this time over how BTC has actually performed.

The argument isn’t really about numbers; it’s about which numbers to care about.

Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s 5-Year Returns

Schiff kicked things off with a blunt claim. Over the past five years, he said, Bitcoin is up just 12%. Then he stacked it against stocks, gold, and silver, all of which he claimed did better than the cryptocurrency by a wide margin.

“Over the past five years, the price of Bitcoin is up by just 12%,” wrote Schiff. “Over the same time period, the NASDAQ is up 57.4%, the S&P 500 is up 59.4%, gold is up 163%, and silver is up 181%.”

His point was simple. If Bitcoin’s main selling point is its superior long-term performance, why would anyone keep HODLing it, given that it has been beaten by the precious metals and the traditional markets?

Saylor responded with an annualized return chart stretching back to August 2020, where Bitcoin leads everything at 36% per year versus 16% for gold and 15% for the Nasdaq. His message: “Timeframes matter.”

That’s when things got out of hand. Schiff accused Saylor of cherry-picking convenient low points. But Saylor’s supporters shot back, saying Schiff was doing the same thing but in reverse, starting at the peak in 2021. One commentator summed it up well: if you move the window a few months in either direction, the whole argument changes.

Schiff wasn’t done, though. He dragged Strategy into it, pointing out that while its stock is up about 68% over the same stretch, it wasn’t because BTC was doing the heavy lifting, but because investors are paying a premium so Saylor can keep buying more of the cryptocurrency. He even urged holders of MSTR to sell.

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Debate Challenge

The gold bug ended his thread with a direct challenge to Saylor, asking the Strategy executive chairman to debate him, even with a Bitcoin-friendly moderator. He also noted that Saylor had name-dropped him twice during his keynote at the Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas last year and still would not share a stage with him.

This is not the first time Schiff has pushed for such a debate, having faced off with former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao at Blockchain Week in Dubai last December in a session that sparked a fair amount of attention online.

However, Saylor has not shown much interest in litigating for BTC against Schiff. His public focus has been on credit markets, accounting changes, and institutional adoption, arguments that he made in a January 2026 appearance on What Bitcoin Did.

Meanwhile, Strategy has kept buying through 2026 regardless of price, most recently picking up 1,031 BTC at around $74,000 each, pushing its total holdings above 762,000 BTC. Those purchases are currently underwater, with Bitcoin trading well below that entry price.

Right now, the flagship crypto is hovering near $69,000, up over 3% in the last 24 hours and more than 2% on the week, but zoom out, and it still looks heavy. Over the past year, it’s down about 17%, and it hasn’t come close to reclaiming its roughly $126,000 high from October 2025.