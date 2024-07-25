Amidst significant backlash for opting not to speak at the Bitcoin Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris has found an ally in SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci.

Voicing his support for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Scaramucci criticized the ongoing narrative suggesting Harris’s administration’s hostility towards crypto. He contrasted this with former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump’s history of calling Bitcoin a “scam” as recently as 2022.

Scaramucci Urges Patience with Harris’s Crypto Strategy

Crypto advocates have long criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to the industry. Although Vice President Harris recently gained the majority of Democratic delegates’ support to become the party’s presidential nominee, her crypto policies remain unclear.

Her team had reportedly reached out to experts with questions about crypto – a move seen as a positive shift – but Bitcoin Magazine’s CEO David Bailey’s tweet suggesting Harris’s decision not to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference from July 25 to 27 has stirred controversy.

At the same time, Trump’s aggressive courting of the crypto asset class is threatening Harris’s presidential campaign.

Addressing this issue, Scaramucci criticized Trump by calling him a “transactional person” in his latest tweet, while adding that his current pro-crypto stance is likely a strategic move for fundraising and support. He noted that Harris has shown openness to the industry, and emphasized that she did not drive crypto policy in the Biden administration.

Gensler to Be Fired, Warren Sidelined Under Harris?

The Wall Street financier also urged Harris’s critics to give her the opportunity to develop her own strategy for the industry. He argued that Harris’s potential presidency should not be viewed as an extension of Warren’s unfriendly stance towards crypto.

In fact, he believes that Harris’s approach to crypto policy might differ significantly from Warren’s, stressing the need to keep an open mind and avoid premature judgments. By advocating for a bipartisan approach, he believes the crypto ecosystem will benefit more in the long run.

Scaramucci pointed out the lack of camaraderie between Harris and Senator Elizabeth Warren and predicted that if the former becomes president, SEC Chair Gary Gensler could potentially be fired and Warren sidelined.

” Let’s keep crypto bipartisan, it will be healthier for the ecosystem in the long run.”

Interestingly, Scaramucci had previously served as White House communications chief during Trump’s presidency. His stint, however, was brief, as he was ousted ten days later.