Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has conducted a second interview from prison, once again drawing controversy and causing repercussions for his crisis management team.

The interview, hosted by Tucker Carlson and posted on social media on Bankman-Fried’s 33rd birthday, took even his own public relations representative, Mark Botnick, by surprise. As a result, Botnick has resigned from his position, stating he had no prior knowledge of the interview and was not involved in its planning.

In a statement to Business Insider, Botnick said,

“As of today, I no longer represent SBF.”

It is important to note that Botnick is a seasoned public relations strategist who previously worked with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He has managed Bankman-Fried’s image since the collapse of FTX in November 2022 and played a crucial role in navigating the embattled entrepreneur through various legal challenges, including his bail violations and pre-trial imprisonment.

However, SBF’s increasing unpredictability appears to have strained their working relationship. Recently, he posted messages on X advising on former President Donald Trump’s plans to remove federal employees – actions Botnick claims were neither approved nor authorized by him.

Jailhouse Confessions: SBF Says He’s Not a Criminal

During the interview, Bankman-Fried reflected on his prison experience and commented on fellow inmate Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, saying,

“He’s been kind to people in the unit. He’s been kind to me. It’s also, it’s a position no one wants to be in, you know – obviously he doesn’t, I don’t. As you said, it’s, it’s kind of a soul crushing place for the world in general.”

Despite his conviction and ongoing appeals, Bankman-Fried maintained his innocence, telling Carlson, “I don’t think I was a criminal.” He also estimated that, at the very least, he would be in his late 40s when released, despite being sentenced until age 57.

His prior interviews with major outlets such as The Financial Times, Bloomberg News, and Vox have already been used against him in court and have served as evidence of how he allegedly misled investors.

SBF’s Political Shape-Shifting

SBF’s political allegiances appear to be as fluid as his business ethics, as seen in his interview with a right-wing political commentator. After previously positioning himself as a major donor to the Democratic Party, he now seems to be pivoting toward President Trump and the Republican Party.

He criticized Joe Biden as well as former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, whose aggressive stance on cryptocurrency regulation did little to help the FTX founder’s cause. Now serving a 25-year prison sentence, Bankman-Fried appears to be eyeing a different path to redemption – through the possibility of a Trump pardon.

Speculation about a potential pardon first gained traction in December which was primarily fueled by discussions of Bankman-Fried’s deep Democratic ties. Even Elon Musk weighed in, saying he would be “shocked” if a pardon weren’t on the table. However, as his legal avenues have dwindled, reports have surfaced that his parents have been lobbying for clemency from Trump, suggesting that SBF’s political calculus has shifted dramatically.