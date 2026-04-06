Saylor’s Strategy Resumes Bitcoin Accumulation Spree With 4,871 BTC Purchase
After a brief weekly break with no purchases, Michael Saylor’s bitcoin-accumulating NASDAQ-listed company has resumed its tradition to announce new buys on Monday.
The latest was completed last week at average prices of $67,718 per unit and saw Strategy accumulate 4,871 BTC for roughly $330 million.
The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin now owns 766,970 BTC, acquired for $58 billion at $75,644 per unit. This means that the company is still in the red on its position, despite today’s price pump toward $70,000, as its fortune is now worth around $53.3 billion.
Strategy has acquired 4,871 BTC for ~$329.9 million at ~$67,718 per bitcoin. As of 4/5/2026, we hold 766,970 $BTC acquired for ~$58.02 billion at ~$75,644 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/dWgTMEgOgX
— Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 6, 2026
Strategy’s main stock price (MSTR) has jumped by almost 4% in pre-market trading, but it’s down from almost $160 to $124.54 since the start of the year.
The firm’s co-founder and former CEO, Michael Saylor, engaged in another online spat with permanent bitcoin-critic Peter Schiff over the cryptocurrency’s 5-year returns.
The duo compared BTC’s performance to gold, stocks, and silver, with Schiff claiming that the cryptocurrency has increased by only 12% in that time, while Saylor pointed to a higher annualized return chart starting in August 2020 when his company began its accumulation spree.
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