Saylor’s Strategy Reloads With a New Multi-Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Purchase
After several weeks of modest bitcoin acquisitions and even a few missed opportunities, the world’s largest corporate holder of the asset has returned with full force.
Michael Saylor’s NASDAQ-listed business intelligence software just announced buying 24,869 BTC for a whopping $2.01 billion at an average price of just shy of $81,000 per unit.
This brought its entire stash to a massive 843,738 BTC bought at an average price of $75,700 per bitcoin. Strategy has spent almost $64 billion to accumulate its substantial fortune, which is slightly in the green now, given BTC’s price. The stash is currently worth $65.2 billion.
Strategy has acquired 24,869 BTC for ~$2.01 billion at ~$80,985 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 12.6% YTD 2026. As of 5/17/2026, we hodl 843,738 $BTC acquired for ~$63.87 billion at ~$75,700 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/fiDHciki9e
— Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 18, 2026
Recall that the company’s previous BTC purchase was a lot more modest, spending just $43 million to accumulate 535 units. Moreover, it missed the previous business week, while it announced a significant $12.5 billion loss for Q1 2026 due to the cryptocurrency’s falling price.
Separately, Strategy said last week that it plans a major note repurchase of approximately $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of the notes. Interestingly, it also left the door open to potential bitcoin sales, as it has been speculated over the past several weeks.
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