Co-founder and former CEO, Michael Saylor, announced the latest bitcoin acquisition made by the corporate giant, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

The company has spent over $180 million to purchase 1,895 BTC, bringing its total to well over 555,000 BTC.

$MSTR has acquired 1,895 BTC for ~$180.3 million at ~$95,167 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 14.0% YTD 2025. As of 5/4/2025, we hodl 555,450 $BTC acquired for ~$38.08 billion at ~$68,550 per bitcoin. $STRK $STRF https://t.co/rusgfuyCTG — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 5, 2025

Saylor hinted at the acquisition on Sunday, posting a chart from the saylortracker website, in which he wrote that there are not enough orange dots (used to showcase the company’s BTC purchases).

The latest buy comes at a more modest $180.3 million, which is a lot less than the previous ones, including last week’s announcement for $1.4 billion.

Nevertheless, Strategy continues with its years-long strategy (no pun intended) to acquire BTC on a frequent basis. It has really ramped up its efforts after the US elections.

Its total stash has surged to 555,450 BTC, bought at an average price of $68,550 per bitcoin. This means that the firm has spent $38.08 billion to acquire it, and its unrealized profit is currently north of $14 billion as BTC stands above $94,000.