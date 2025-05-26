After another hint posted on Sunday, Strategy’s co-founder and former CEO, Michael Saylor, has announced that the company has acquired 4,020 BTC for almost $430 million.

The average price of the latest accumulation was $106,237, which means that it was probably executed somewhere at the start of the previous week because the asset skyrocketed to a new all-time high above $109,000 on Wednesday and hasn’t slipped to Strategy’s entry price since.

Strategy has acquired 4,020 BTC for ~$427.1 million at ~$106,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.8% YTD 2025. As of 5/25/2025, we hodl 580,250 $BTC acquired for ~$40.61 billion at ~$69,979 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/eAd03GIKam — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 26, 2025

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin continues to expand its massive stash, which is now at 580,250 BTC. It was acquired for a little over $40.6 billion over the span of almost five years at an average price of $69,979 per BTC.

Given the cryptocurrency’s massive ascent, including the aforementioned new all-time high from last week and current price tag of roughly $110,000, Strategy’s holdings are now valued at almost $64 billion. This means that the firm stands on a paper gain of over $23 billion.

Today’s announcement came after another hint posted during the weekend by Saylor, in which he said he only buys BTC with money he “can’t afford to lose.”

I only buy bitcoin with money I can’t afford to lose. pic.twitter.com/h7pnFB8yvU — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 25, 2025

Interestingly, the company’s stock price has failed to mimic BTC’s surge last week and dropped from a high of $420 to under $370 at Friday’s close. Yahoo data shows that MSTR is about to open on Monday in the red following a 1% slip in after-hours trading.