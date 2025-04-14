The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin seems unfazed by the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty prompted by the global Trade War and has continued with its BTC accumulation.

In the latest purchase announced earlier by company co-founder Michael Saylor, the firm said it had acquired over 3,400 BTC for almost $286 million.

$MSTR has acquired 3,459 BTC for ~$285.8 million at ~$82,618 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 11.4% YTD 2025. As of 4/13/2025, @Strategy holds 531,644 $BTC acquired for ~$35.92 billion at ~$67,556 per bitcoin. https://t.co/IUbf4TFD3d — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 14, 2025

Following the aforementioned acquisition, Strategy’s total BTC stash has shot up to 531,644 BTC, acquired for nearly $36 billion at an average price of $67,556.

The company’s DCA strategy continued in full force during the first quarter of the year, as it spent $7.7 billion to buy more BTC during that three-month period.

Its stock price, alongside BTC, went on a rollercoaster for the past month, dumping from $340 in late March to under $240 during the darkest days of Trump’s Trade War on April 8. However, MSTR is set to open on Monday at $300, which marks a 15% weekly surge.

Nevertheless, there were some warnings in the past week that the company might have to sell some of its BTC holdings due to the price crashes and the massive $6 billion unrealized loss. However, that seems unlikely now given the recent recovery for BTC and MSTR.