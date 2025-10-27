Dark Mode
Saylor Keeps Buying: Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Stack by 390 BTC

The company now owns close to 641,000 BTC.
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 @ 12:23 UTC

Share:

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin continues to increase its stash by splashing another $43.4 million to acquire 390 BTC.

The latest acquisition comes amid reports of the company’s decreasing BTC purchases, at least for the past few months.

Strategy’s new purchase was executed with an average bitcoin price of just over $111,000 per unit. As such, its total stash has risen to 640,808 BTC, bought for $47.44 billion (or an average price of $74,032 per BTC).

Given today’s price pump from the largest cryptocurrency and a current price tag of just over $115,000, this puts Strategy’s holdings at an unrealized profit of a healthy $26.3 billion.

It’s worth noting that the company’s latest BTC purchases have been rather modest compared to the end of 2024 and early 2025. CryptoQuant’s Maartunn dug deeper into this declining trend and outlined the possible reason behind it in this article.

Strategy’s stock prices have been in an evident downfall on a monthly scale, dropping from $360 to under $290 in October alone. MSTR is also slightly down YTD, losing 3.6% of value within this timeframe.

MicroStrategy
Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.