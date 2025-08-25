TL;DR

SARO spikes 100% despite broader market decline, signaling unusual resilience in volatile trading conditions.

Analysts highlight critical support near $0.20 and resistance around $0.38 for the asset’s price direction.

Flash crash wick suggests liquidation-driven volatility, with traders debating bounce potential or further downside.

Price Action and Market Context

Saros (SAROS) climbed sharply in the last 24 hours, trading near $0.34 with daily gains of around 103% after a flash crash that transpired yesterday. Today’s surge came even as the broader crypto market fell 3% to a capitalization of about $3.9 trillion.

Over a weekly scale, though, SAROS remains down roughly 11%, showing continued volatility after touching highs near $0.42 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, trading volume rose above $107 million, pointing to heavy activity. The move followed a sharp liquidity flush where price briefly dipped aggressively before rebounding, a pattern often tied to highly leveraged positions being cleared.

Saros Team Response

The Saros team addressed the price action in a market update. They linked the volatility to leveraged traders reducing positions on centralized exchanges.

“Based on our ongoing investigations and available data, we believe this is a market-driven adjustment, potentially involving a large, highly-leveraged position reducing its exposure,” the statement read.

They added that no Saros team or long-term investor allocations were sold during this period. “Our treasury and key partners remain committed to our project,” they said. The update reiterated the team’s focus on building Saros as a liquidity backbone for the Solana ecosystem.

Technical Indicators and Short-Term Outlook

Analyst Nehal urged caution, posting “$SAROS SELL NOW” and flagging weakness in the setup. His chart showed resistance near $0.39, with potential downside toward $0.20 if momentum fails to recover.

On daily charts, SAROS trades under the middle Bollinger Band at $0.38 and also below the lower band at $0.35, placing the token in oversold territory.

In addition, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 21, suggesting heavy selling pressure. While this reflects oversold conditions, failure to reclaim the band levels could extend bearish momentum.

SAROS needs to regain the $0.35–$0.38 range to restore bullish momentum. If it cannot, the price may drift lower toward $0.25–$0.20, levels that align with the recent liquidation wick.

For now, SAROS trades between a sharp rebound and the risk of another downturn, leaving traders focused on whether the recovery can hold.