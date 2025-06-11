Crypto-focused conversations on social media are increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence themes, according to recent analysis by blockchain intelligence firm Santiment.

From May 29 to June 5, Santiment’s Alpha Narratives dashboard recorded a significant surge in discussions centered on artificial intelligence, surpassing even crypto-related chatter. Online conversations have revolved around concerns over AI-driven job losses, the growing role of autonomous agents, and the promise of decentralized AI infrastructure.

AI Discourse

Users debated both risks and rewards, weighing job displacement against productivity gains. The hype is not just philosophical; in fact, industry activity is steadily ramping up. Companies like Kite AI and the 0G Foundation are fueling development, with the latter recently launching an $88.88 million fund to back AI-integrated DeFi tools and autonomous systems.

On the investor side, whale activity from figures such as James Wynn and business intelligence company Strategy has sparked renewed market confidence. Meanwhile, Solana, Loud Token, and various meme coins have enjoyed surging social engagement, as it reflected how narratives around innovation continue to move token prices.

Santiment revealed that conversations have even touched on AI’s role in daily life, from driving to debugging code. Such discourse essentially reflects how deeply the technology is embedding itself across sectors.

AI Integration Accelerates

The latest observation comes at a time when a growing number of crypto users appear comfortable entrusting AI with their finances, according to a CoinGecko survey published recently that found a majority are willing to let AI agents manage portions of their investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, the crypto mining sector is rapidly aligning with the AI boom. Riot Platforms, for example, appointed three new directors to its board in February, including one with a background in repurposing Bitcoin mining equipment for high-performance computing (HPC). Other major mining firms – Hive Digital and Hut 8 – also pivoted part of their operations toward AI workloads last year.

More recently, Amazon announced a $20 billion investment to establish two AI-driven data centers in Pennsylvania. Salem Township and Falls Township are top contenders for the buildout. The project will be paired with educational and workforce training initiatives in cloud computing.