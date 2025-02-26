The cryptocurrency market is facing intense fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), with sentiment around several top assets at extreme bearish levels.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) have all suffered significant declines, pushing traders into panic mode, but history suggests a potential bottom may be near.

Market Sentiment Hits Rock Bottom

According to on-chain analytics from the digital asset market intelligence platform Santiment, the wider crypto community has become overwhelmingly bearish following recent price dips. Since last Friday, Bitcoin’s price has fallen sharply from a high of $99,400 to $86,000.

Currently, the asset is trading at around $88,820, a 2.6% drop in the last 24 hours. Across the previous seven days, the cryptocurrency has been down almost 7%, while the loss of value over the past month is more marked at 11.7%.

Its spot ETF market hasn’t fared much better either, seeing six consecutive days of outflows in the last week. On February 24 alone, withdrawals amounted to an eye-watering $516 million, suggesting a growing caution among institutional investors. That number shot up to over $900 million on Tuesday.

On the other hand, ETH has had a rough February, falling below the $2,400 level. In the past, the second month of the year was always a bullish period for the biggest altcoin, but 2025 has been an exception.

The recent Bybit hack, where suspected Lazarus Group operatives made off with a whopping $1.4 billion in crypto, Trump’s trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and broader market uncertainties have pushed down ETH 25% this month, with the asset recently slumping to a low of $2,310.

Bleak Times for XRP, SOL

Meanwhile, XRP has dropped to $2.2, nearing its key support at $2. Market watchers have suggested that if sellers continue to dominate, the token could test $1.6 in the coming days.

Solana’s story is no different, having been hit hard by whale sell-offs over the past month. As reported by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, at least 135 large holders of the asset recently offloaded their holdings, contributing to its 20% weekly decline. Further, considering a major token unlock is scheduled for March 1, experts believe SOL could face even more selling pressure.

However, the current gloom notwithstanding, some observers remain optimistic. According to Santiment, extreme FUD, like the one being experienced right now, usually signals a market bottom, meaning there could be a potential turnaround on the horizon.