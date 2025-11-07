Samourai Wallet Co-Founder’s Sentence Sparks Debate on Crypto Privacy

Judge says Keonne Rodriguez “used his talents to enable fraud,” highlighting tension between privacy and law.

Authorities have handed a five-year prison sentence to the co-founder of the crypto mixing platform Samourai Wallet following their guilty plea.

This development has sparked a debate over the line between privacy and crime in the digital asset space.

Crypto Privacy Debate

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote sentenced Keonne Rodriguez for conspiring to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The 37-year-old had admitted guilt in July as part of a deal with prosecutors, with the five-year term marking the maximum penalty for the charge.

During the hearing, Judge Cote reprimanded him for making it harder to recover stolen funds, saying he had chosen to “use his considerable talents” in a way that enabled fraud. Crypto mixers work by obfuscating the movement of digital transactions, a feature valued by privacy advocates but often exploited by criminals to conceal illegal funds.

Rodriguez’s punishment has ignited a discussion across the X crypto community. Industry veteran Kyle Chassé argued that the treatment of privacy, once fundamental to the crypto movement, has now become “like a crime.” He defended Samourai Wallet, stating that it was designed to enable users to send Bitcoin anonymously, not to conceal wrongdoing, and emphasized that privacy is a fundamental human right, calling the punishment unfair.

Chassé added that it was ironic that developers received maximum prison terms for enabling private Bitcoin transactions while banks like HSBC and Wachovia faced only small fines for laundering billions.

He emphasized that the issue was “not about one app” but about defending the right to transact and build freely without surveillance. He warned that failing to protect that right could lead to a future controlled by central bank digital currencies and social credit systems that decide who gets to live “freely.”

Lawyers Sought Lighter Sentence

Rodriguez’s attorneys had requested a lighter sentence of just over a year, describing him as a first-time offender, a devoted family man, and someone who initially aimed to build a legitimate business that enhanced crypto privacy.

In court filings, they stated that he later discovered some users were transferring Bitcoin from illicit activities and continued to run the platform, something he now deeply regrets. The accused told the court he was remorseful, saying he was “truly sorry” and understood the seriousness of his actions.

As part of their plea agreement, Rodriguez and his co-founder, William Lonergan Hill, agreed to forfeit $237 million and pay a $400,000 fine. Hill’s sentencing is set for November 19. Meanwhile, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm awaits a ruling for a similar charge and faces up to five years in prison.