Lawyers representing Sam Bankman-Fried have once again raised concerns about their client’s access to Adderall, a medication prescribed for his ADHD.

The legal team is requesting that Bankman-Fried be granted additional Adderall during his hearings, arguing that his concentration and ability to testify in his defense may be affected without access to the medication.

SBF’s Lawyers Petition the Court for More Medication

According to a letter of motion submitted by Bankman-Fried’s legal team, the former crypto billionaire has been facing a shortage of Adderall during trial hours.

The motion stated, “The defense has a growing concern that because of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lack of access to Adderall, he has not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would and that he will not be able to meaningfully participate in the presentation of the defense case,” his attorneys wrote in the letter.

Bankman-Fried’s legal team has reported that their client currently receives only one dose of Adderall at either 4 a.m. or 6 a.m., which reportedly wears off before his trial commences at 9:30 a.m. Previous court filings revealed that SBF typically takes 10 mg of Adderall three to four times daily.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Struggles with Adderall Access

Sam Bankman-Fried has faced ongoing challenges with accessing Adderall. Previously, while he was in a Brooklyn jail after his bail was revoked, there was a dispute regarding his access to the medication.

Even though Judge Lewis Kaplan approved a motion to grant him “uninterrupted access” to his prescription, his lawyers reported in August that Bankman-Fried had not received it for 11 days. Attorney Mark Cohen also revealed that his client’s supply of Emsam, a transdermal patch used to treat depression, was limited and dwindling.

In light of the recent complaint, Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers plan to administer an extended-release pill on Monday to address the issue. However, they are still determining the medication’s availability within the Bureau of Prisons and its effectiveness for the former FTX CEO. If this plan fails, they request adjourning the trial on Tuesday until a suitable solution is reached or permission to administer the medication themselves.